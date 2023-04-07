The eThekwini Metro Municipality in KwaZulu Natal says it will transfer land to 23 churches in the metro. The churches are in uMlazi, Mpumalanga Township, Cato Manor and Verulam.

Speaking at a Good Friday service, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says the council decision was taken on the eve of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Christ.

Kaunda says giving security of tenure to churches will encourage collaboration with the municipality where these premises in future may be used to provide government services.

“This is part of government’s programme to promote land ownership and security of tenure. eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has further committed the municipality to continue to allocate worship sites to churches because he strongly believes if churches are allocated land they will continue to play a significant role in promoting unity and social cohesion in the city,” says Kaunda’s spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa.