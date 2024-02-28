Eswatini police concerned about suspects fleeing into their country

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police from Eswatini have expressed concern over the number of suspects fleeing into their country to hide after committing crime in their countries of birth. This comes after two suspects believed to have been involved in the killing of South African rapper Kienan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, were arrested in Eswatini.

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Manzini Magistrate’s Court next week Tuesday, for staying in the country illegally.

Eswatini’s Police Spokesperson, Nosipho Mnguni, says the suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms, in South Africa.

Mnguni says they will be deported to South Africa after the extradition processes have been finalised.

”As we were going on with our own local cases, but then our investigators happened to be on the ground, probably at the right place, at the right time hence these two South African nationals were also apprehended. Only after the process of extradition has been finalised, they will be taken back to South Africa. For now, they are still in the country where they will be kept until everything has been sorted.’’

SA police’s held a media briefing relating the arrests: