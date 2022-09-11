Eskom says it working to restore electricity to the residents of Jagersfontein and affected communities.

Eskom spokesperson Stefanie Jansen Van Rensburg says due to the current situation in the Jagersfontein area and inaccessibility of the substation, it is impossible to estimate when electricity supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage. Van Rensburg says the telecommunication system is also affected and the impact on surrounding networks is still unclear.

“We aim to restore supply to the mine by the end of today. But due to the current situation in the area because of the inaccessibility of the substation it is impossible to estimate when other supply will be restored or to determine the extend of the damage”

“We wish to express our sincere condolences to those affected by this catastrophic event and commend the emergency service for their swift response” says Jansen van Rensburg.

Twenty people lose their lives;

Background

Residents of the mining town of Jagersfontein in the Free State are being evacuated. The mine dam has burst causing flooding in parts of the town.

Reports coming in indicate that several houses in the nearby Charlesville residential area have already collapsed.

The main road leading into the town is also reportedly flooded.

Authorities are encouraging residents to leave their homes in order to save lives.