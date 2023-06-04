Power utility Eskom says rolling blackouts will be suspended on Monday morning at 5am.

This comes as stage two blackouts are effective from 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Eskom Interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena says this is because of lower demand and the recovery of some if its aging coal fired power plants.

“Due to the lower demand and improved available generation capacity, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday. Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended until 16:00 on Monday. Stage 4 load shedding will resume at 16:00 until 05:00 on Tuesday, followed by Stage 1 load shedding until 16:00. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.”

