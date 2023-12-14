Eskom suspends daytime load shedding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom has announced the suspension of rolling blackouts during the day with effect from Wednesday to Monday morning.

The power utility says during this long weekend, it will suspend rolling blackouts from 5am to 4pm.

It will then implement stage two until the following morning.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says, “Eskom will closely monitor and communicate should any significant changes occur. Currently unplanned outages are at 12 875MW and planned maintenance is at 7 984MW of generation capacity.”

“Eskom is also expecting 1 338MW to be returned to service this evening. This will further improve the generation capacity available,” adds Mokwena.