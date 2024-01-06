Eskom scales down rolling blackouts due to lower demand

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom says it will scale down its rolling blackouts to stage one and two during the weekend, until five o’clock, Sunday morning.

Thereafter they will be suspended for the rest of the day.

Eskom’s spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena says the lower stages are a result of lower demand.

“The lower stages of load shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours, coupled with the anticipated lower weekend demand. Eskom will announce the outlook of the week ahead on Sunday and will communicate should any significant changes occur.”

#LoadsheddingUpdate Friday, 05 January 2024: Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented today at 16:00 until 05:00 on Saturday as previously communicated, followed by Stage 1 loadshedding until 16:00. Thereafter, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 5, 2024

