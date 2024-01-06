sabc-plus-logo

Eskom scales down rolling blackouts due to lower demand

Eskom says it will scale down its rolling blackouts to stage one and two during the weekend, until five o’clock, Sunday morning.

Thereafter they will be suspended for the rest of the day.

Eskom’s spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena says the lower stages are a result of lower demand.

“The lower stages of load shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours, coupled with the anticipated lower weekend demand. Eskom will announce the outlook of the week ahead on Sunday and will communicate should any significant changes occur.”

Impact of load shedding on livelihoods: 

 

 

