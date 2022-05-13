Eskom has moved from Stage 2 to Stage 1 rolling blackouts from 5pm this afternoon to 10pm.

The power utility says this is due to some recovery in the generation capacity.

In a statement, Eskom says there is a low possibility of blackouts being implemented during the weekend if they don’t experience any significant breakdowns.

On Thursday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) called for the State of Disaster to be declared on Eskom.

It stated that the State of Disaster would be solution-driven when it comes to running the power utility.

The party argues that the rolling blackouts, which have cost the country billions of rand, continue to hurt the country’s economy and have contributed to the unemployment crisis.

VIDEO: Rolling Blackouts | DA media briefing calling for Eskom to be declared a State of Disaster:

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has apologised for the rolling blackouts but South Africans continue to bear the brunt.

According to the party, the bill will drive the cost of electricity down and diversify the country’s energy sources to introduce renewables.

The country has been experiencing rolling blackouts for years now and this has had a huge impact on the economy as well as the livelihoods of South Africans.

“The DA has written to the Director-General in the in the Presidency Phindile Baleni, who is also the secretary to Cabinet, requesting that the DA’s call for a State of National Disaster on Eskom and the electricity sector be placed on the agenda for the next Cabinet meeting. The underlying premise for that call is that in view of the dire state of the country’s electricity generation capacity. South Africa should be making it easier for independent power producers to bring new generation capacity online on scale and in the shortest amount of time,” says Kevin Mileham, DA Shadow Minister of Energy.