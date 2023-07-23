Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says Eskom needs excessive funding in order to expand the power grid.

He is briefing the media in Johannesburg, on the progress made in implementing the government’s energy plan.

A week ago, the United States awarded Eskom $1.3-million for exploring new technologies, including green power.

Ramokgopa says government is focused on addressing Eskom’s financial crisis.

“The Eskom balance sheet is not in the position to finance the kind of expansion that is required in both the scale and the speed at which we need to respond to the needs. The Eskom balance sheet will not be enough to support that and of course we need to think creatively around how is it that we will be doing to address that.”

Gauteng demand

Meanwhile, Ramokgopa says his team is working closely with the Gauteng government to coordinate a stable electricity supply.

He says this is because the province accounts for the highest electricity demand as the country’s economic hub.

Eskom has continued to implement rolling blackouts.

“Gauteng accounts on average about 25% of the load. So, the interventions that are made in Gauteng do matter. The weather situation in Gauteng does matter.”

VIDEO | Electricity Minister media briefing on Energy Action Plan: