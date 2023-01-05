Eskom is set to implement stage 4 load shedding from 16:00 on Thursday until 05:00 on Friday morning. This is due to the delays in returning seven generating units to service.

Stage 3 will be implemented until Sunday morning.

The power utility adds that further delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Matla and two units at Majuba power station contributed to the capacity constraints.

“We currently have 6 014MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 278MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays in returning generators to service,” reads Eskom’s media statement.

The public has been requested to use electricity sparingly and practice patience during this period.