Stellenbosch University’s Law Trust Chair, Professor Thuli Madonsela says South Africa’s Constitution is already playing a key role in addressing injustices of the past

Founder of the Department of Peace at Harvard University in the US, Keith Benson says equal access to information and resources are critical for the promotion of social justice around the world.

He has proposed that Harvard University and Stellenbosch University collaborate to write a concept paper which will promote social justice.

Benson says the universities should set up a commission to continue the social justice work that Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King were known for.

Keith Errol Benson starts his speech with “no justice, no peace”. He is currently speaking on the problems that are apparent and the amazing social justice opportunities in South Africa & in the US. The lecture is live here: https://t.co/I3kiF2ZIJa#SocialJusticeLecture pic.twitter.com/vc6QYGGMwA — Social Justice Chair (@CFSJ_MPlan) March 23, 2021

Benson was speaking online, during Stellenbosch University’s second annual social justice lecture, which was hosted by the university’s Law Trust Chair, Professor Thuli Madonsela.

“At the end of the day, it’s information and resources that we have to make sure that people have access to. It’s incumbent on the government and business, the educational community and the cultural community to make sure that we fix that. It sounds simplistic, but it’s absolutely doable and I think it’s doable because it is simplistic.”

Meanwhile, Madonsela says South Africa’s Constitution is already playing a key role in addressing injustices of the past.