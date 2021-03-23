Thuli Madonsela says South Africa's constitution which anti-Apartheid leaders like Nelson Mandela fought for, is already playing a key role in addressing injustices of the past.

Stellenbosch University’s Law Trust Chair, Professor Thuli Madonsela, says South Africa and the United States can help set the gold standard in promoting a socially just country, through leaders in each of their societies.

She was speaking (virtual) during the university’s second annual Social Justice Lecture.

Madonsela says South Africa’s Constitution, which anti-Apartheid leaders like Nelson Mandela fought for, is already playing a key role in addressing injustices of the past.

“That gold standard of Mandela. We already have a Constitution that says this Constitution is the basis for healing the divisions of the past and establishes a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights.”

Meanwhile, the founder of the Department of Peace at Harvard University in the US, Keith Benson, has proposed that Harvard University and Stellenbosch University collaborate to write a concept paper that will promote social justice.

He has proposed that the universities set up a commission to continue the social justice work that Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King were known for.

Benson says equal access to information and resources is critical for the promotion of social justice around the world.