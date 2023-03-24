Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgop, is expected to visit the Koeberg and Ankerlig power stations outside Cape Town on Friday.

Ramokgopa has been visiting power stations across the country to engage with management, workers and unions.

Earlier, Eskom said it had completed the removal of one of three 320-ton steam generator at Koeberg’s Unit 1.

This as the power utility works to extend Koeberg’s lifespan by another 20 years.

Unit 1 will remain out of service while work is being completed. Unit 2 continues to operate safely and will undergo its steam generator replacement later this year.

Minister of Electricity visits Lethabo Power Station in the Free State