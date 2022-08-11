Elections observers deployed to monitor Kenya’s electoral process have called for calm and patience as the country awaits the results of the just concluded general election.

Representatives of the joint African Union, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the East African Community (EAC), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the International Republican Institute, and the National Democratic Institute observer missions have urged supporters to refrain from any acts of violence during and after the tabulation of results.

They commended the electoral commission for carrying out the electoral process transparently this far.

The missions, however, expressed concern about the low voter turnout and low levels of youth participation despite being the majority in the country.

Millions of Kenyans went to the polls on Tuesday this week to elect a president as well as representatives to parliament, senate, and the county assemblies.

Observer missions present preliminary findings on general polls: