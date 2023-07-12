The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) has criticised the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for its proposal that prisoners who are sentenced to life and are older than 60 be released on parole.

The EFF made the request after asking Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, how many prisoners older than 60 are serving life sentences.

In a written Parliamentary reply, the department revealed that there were close to 750 people on life sentence in that age category.

SAPOHR CEO, Golden Miles Bhudu, has described the EFF proposal as cheap politicking ahead of next year’s general elections.

“We want to make it very clear to the EFF that we are not taking it lightly that every time when it is electioneering time, they want to use this issue of prisoners. Where were they for the past ten years when these institutions had abused the rights of the sentence and unsentenced prisoners, whether they were in there for political crimes or not? We want to warn the EFF to stay away from prison because they have betrayed the transformation of this particular institution. All that they are looking for is for the votes so that the votes can push up the numbers in the National Assembly.”

Meanwhile, the department’s spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, says there is a process that has to be followed before an inmate can be granted parole.

“The minister of Justice and Correctional Services does note that there are people who are at an advance stage serving life sentences. However, due process needs to be applied for these people to qualify for parole. Age on its own is not the basis for someone to be granted parole. And most importantly, in the scheme of the Correctional Services, it is important that justice is seen to be done and the relevant retribution therefore are attended to.”

VIDEO | Correctional Services says no blanket approach to parole for aged prisoners:

EFF not backing down

Meanwhile, the EFF says they are forging ahead with their proposal. The party says while there are mixed reactions to their proposal, they still feel old prisoners are difficult to rehabilitate and should therefore be released.

EFF MP, Vusi Khoza, maintains that this would also alleviate overcrowding in prisons.

“We are saying lets have threshold when we reach 70 percent, whatever that you are serving, you are automatically be considered and be referred to the parole board. We are not saying they should be released and just open gates, we are saying they should be referred to parole board.” -Additional reporting by Lucas Mothibedi