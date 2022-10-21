The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) KwaZulu-Natal elective conference kicks off in Durban on Friday.

Along with electing new provincial leadership, the party is also expected to reflect on its performance in last year’s municipal elections.

For the first time in the province, the EFF managed to secure office bearer positions in some municipalities through cooperation agreements with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says the newly elected leadership will also lead campaigns in the province for the 2024 general election.

Thambo says, “[The conference] which will reflect on the past four-year term of the leadership in KZN, our performance in the elections, the growth of the organisation, successes and challenges. Much of what we must reflect on is the tremendous and admirable growth of the EFF in terms of the elections we have seen in a province where people did not expect the EFF to perform well. So, it will be a peaceful gathering of delegates of the EFF and we expect discipline of all members.”

Western Cape

Over the past weekend, the EFF in the Western Cape elected the top five of the leadership structure for the province, as the party gathered in Cape Town for the 3rd Provincial People’s Assembly.

Two women make up the top structure in the positions of Deputy-Secretary and Treasurer.

EFF provincial spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said the conference was satisfied with the choices.

“Now we’re left with commissions, commissions will sit, and the President, the CIC will address, and then, of course, the newly elected chairperson of the province will do his address, and then the task of the commissions is to chart a way before the next PCT which will be elected in the next few years so that’s the task we are left with now,“ he said.

Kasibe added that the commission will make recommendations including the elections coming in 2024.

North West

In the North West, Matshediso Shakes Botswe was re-elected as the EFF’s provincial chairperson at the 3rd Provincial People’s Assembly in Klerksdorp.

Botswe received 411 votes compared to the 307 votes for opponent Montwedi Mothusi.

Papiki Babuile retained the position of secretary.

EFF North West leaders re-elected:

