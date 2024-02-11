EFF promises to end load shedding within six months if elected

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has committed to end load shedding within six months should it be elected after the 2024 elections.

The party launched its election manifesto in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

South Africa has been plunged into further darkness yet again after Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address earlier this week, he said the end of load shedding was finally within reach.

Last year, South Africa experienced 332 days of rolling blackouts.

Malema says they have already assembled a team of engineers who will be integrated into Eskom and if they become government, the rolling blackouts will be a thing of the past.

Malema says load shedding has led to the loss of businesses and increased unemployment.

He adds that the blackouts have led to the loss of lives.

“We say load shedding must stop because we are in darkness now. Our people do not have electricity. Load shedding has killed a lot of businesses and as a result because businesses are gone, a lot of our people have lost jobs. Load shedding has destroyed education. We thought Ramaphosa killed people only in Marikana but through load shedding, Ramaphosa is continuing to kill our people in South Africa and that’s why we must vote to stop load shedding.”

Social grants

Malema has vowed to double the social grants for the elderly and introduced the unemployed graduates’ fund.

He says social relief for the poor and the unemployed will be one of the hallmarks of his government.

“We want abu’gogo nab’umkhulu to get R4180 per month and we want veterans to get R4220 per month. Child support grant to be increased to R1200 per month. The EFF will introduce a graduates’ fund and anyone who gets matric and can’t get a job will get R1000, and anyone who gets a degree and can’t get a job will get R3000, anyone who gets a Honours without a job will get R4000. No one must go to school and don’t get a job.”

NPA

The EFF wants the Constitution amended to have the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as one of the Chapter 9 institutions.

They want the NPA head to be accountable to Parliament instead of being appointed by the President.

South Africa has close to 10 Chapter 9 institutions and Parliament’s third largest party says the addition of the NPA to the list will ensure an independent prosecuting authority.

The EFF has enjoyed the support of about 10% of the electorate, translating to 44 seats in Parliament, a figure they hope to increase.

VIDEO: EFF launches its 2024 Elections Manifesto:

