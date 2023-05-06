The EFF says it is working to build its bases in all provinces, including in the Western Cape.

The organisation celebrated its 10th anniversary in Malmesbury, on the Cape West Coast, with a party for abused children.

EFF leader Julius Malema, “We are confident the numbers are growing and we are not shocked by what Mr. Manyi did today by joining the EFF. It is the only organisation that black self-caring person and self-respecting person will join.”

Meanwhile, the party also wants to highlight the plight of facilities like the Elkana Childcare Centre, hoping to raise awareness and get them more support.

VIDEO | Malema calls on Jacob Zuma to join EFF “Home of Rehabilitation”: