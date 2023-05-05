The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, says the party has firmly established itself in the past decade. The organisation celebrated its 10th anniversary at a place of safety in Malmesbury, on the Cape West Coast, with a party for children.

Malema says every Friday, the EFF will visit another province as a buildup to a rally in July. Malema also announced a R100 000 donation to the Elkana Child Care Centre.

He says it will allow the foundation to grow. He thanked the staff and management for taking good care of abused children.

“We’re not here to do anything, except to celebrate with our children. We enjoy spending time with the dejected members of society. Our sense of being here is to give our people hope, says Malema.

Malema also raised concerns about crime in the country.

MALEMA: We have a problem of drugs in this country, we have a problem of drugs in this province – and only community members who can come together and hold hands and say ‘this will never destroy our children in our presence’…#CICAtElkanaChildCareCentre #EFFTurns10 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 5, 2023

MALEMA: No one commits crime, (unless it’s a petty crime of stealing bread) – but no one commits crime of drugs and no one commits serious crimes without police involvement #CICAtElkanaChildCareCentre #EFFTurns10 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 5, 2023

MALEMA: The crimes are thriving in our community and in our society because Police have allowed it to be #CICAtElkanaChildCareCentre #EFFTurns10 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 5, 2023