The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called on the Education Department to ensure that more black learners are placed at the Laerskool Danie Malan in Pretoria North.

On Wednesday morning, some EEF members and a few disgruntled parents embarked on a protest outside the school, after authorities failed to place a number of learners at the school for the 2023 academic year.

Affected parents accused the school of racism and failing to find a permanent solution to the problem.

The EFF’s Thami Shabangu says, “We are asking for placement as residents of the north, the Afrikaans classes there is 5 of them and there is 15 to 21 learners in each classroom and we are asking for 1 additional classroom and there is also another classroom that they are using as a storeroom. They can take out that storeroom and use it as a class and they can actually have 3 English classes as well. Why must black kids be squashed like sardines while they are sitting like a private school and this is a government school?”

Alleged racial clash at Laerskool Danie Malan in Pretoria North

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The School Governing Body (SGB) of the Laerskool Danie Malan in Pretoria North has refuted claims that it is not accepting black grade one learners.

Parents say all the options they were given are too far for their children to travel.

The SGB’s, Tinus Vos says the school is filled to capacity.

Vos says, “I can state to you it is definitely not a racial issue, it is a placement issue. We have all languages and all races in this school. We are over capacity already, so you must understand there are concerned parents that do not get a place for the children and then they come to the school to take out their frustrations but unfortunately that is something they need to take out with the department that is responsible for placements. We are only responsible for the kids that are already placed with us and their safety is our number 1 priority.”

Gauteng Education working to place remaining grade 1 and 8 learners

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>