As inland schools open on Wednesday for the 2023 academic year, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane assures parents that all learners will be placed.

Chiloane earlier said over 1 300 grade one and eight learners who had applied online had not yet been placed, however, adding plans are in the works to procure additional mobile classes and learning spaces, to ensure that no learners are left out.

Scores of parents are frustrated as their children have not yet been placed and were turned away from the Danie Malan Primary School in Pretoria North earlier this week.

The incident allegedly sparked clashes between black and white parents.

A parent who was turned away at the school expressed his frustrations.

“I can tell you now that this [has] got to a way that it escalated to racism. And we were told that this is not your school. You must go build your own school. They gave us a bogus court order. We [are] not satisfied with the response because [we were] not even given an opportunity to speak to the principal directly,” one parent explains.

Basic Education’s readiness for the 2023 academic year:

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will monitor schools in Diepsloot in Gauteng as inland schools begin the 2023 academic year.

Motshekga will start her visits at the Cosmo Primary School in Diepsloot and then proceed to the Cosmo Secondary School, Diepsloot Primary School and the Sunrise Secondary School.

Gauteng Premier Phanyaza Lesufi and Chiloane will hand over the Mapenane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa north of Pretoria.

Other members of the Executive Council will participate in various oversight visits at several schools across the province.

Coastal schools open on next Wednesday.

Gauteng Education MEC gives update on 2023 online admissions:

