The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane says it will be laying criminal charges against Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on Wednesday.

In a statement, EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu claims Williams influenced an unsolicited bid of R48 billion on a pending power generation contract.

The EFF has attributed a collapse in service delivery in the city to the misconduct of Mayor Williams, and the party has also called for his immediate resignation due to alleged meddling in the city’s administration.

