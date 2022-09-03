Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), North West Provincial People’s Assembly (PPA) delegates are getting ready to nominate and elect the new provincial leadership.

Over 700 delegates out of 853 have registered. With the credentials adopted and all reports unpacked, nominations and votes are expected to be concluded on Saturday.

It’s all systems go for the EFF’s third North West Provincial People’s Assembly in Klerksdorp. The three-day event will, among others, elect new party provincial leaders & unpack the party’s political and organizational reports. NW is the 1st province to hold its PPA #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/c5vcaxeJoe — SentleengLehihi (@sentleL69) September 3, 2022



The party’s Convener of Central Command Deployees, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says the National Chairperson is going to dissolve the structure formally and will hand over the ropes to the IEC to run the elections.

She elaborates, “…They are going to take nominations of the top 5 and once we take the nomination of the top 5 we’re going to proceed to voting, and while voting is taking place, commissions will also sit. After the voting and the counting is taking place, we’re going to come back and announce the results of the top five.”

The Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA) facilitated the elective process.

National Chairperson of the EFF @veronica_mente giving the keynote address at the North West #EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly. -We must bring ideas to the table, on how we can grow this organisation pic.twitter.com/nI5qg0Gh1n — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 3, 2022