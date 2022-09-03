More than 730 delegates have registered to attend the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) North West’s 3rd Provincial People’s Assembly in Klerksdorp.

Over 850 delegates have attended the EFFs North West’s 3rd Provincial People’s Assembly in Klerksdorp.Convener of Central Command Deployees is Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says all disputes have been resolved with only 3 members of the regional command teams suspended #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/tNgvt3okG2 — SentleengLehihi (@sentleL69) September 3, 2022

The elective conference was convened by Hlengiwe National, the Head of Labour Desk of the EFF.

Chairperson of the party, Veronica Mente, has given the keynote address.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo says the programme of the three-day event will, among other things, elect new party provincial leaders as well as present and discuss various party reports, including a political report by the outgoing chair, the organisational report by the outgoing secretary and the financial report by the outgoing Treasurer.

There will also be commissions set up to determine internal and external challenges confronting society, the party itself and the people in North West.

The party says it received 736 delegates out of the 853 members who had registered to attend the convention. This is an 86% attendance rate which the party says it is proud of.

The EFF say over 850 delegates are expected to attend the party’s third North West Provincial People’s Assembly in Klerksdorp this weekend. The party’s Convener of Central Command Deployees Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi had this to say…#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Cl4Y5ubCZm — SentleengLehihi (@sentleL69) September 2, 2022