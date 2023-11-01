Education assistants hope initiative will be reinstated

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Some young people who were part of the Basic Education Employment Initiative are hoping that a budget will be set aside for the programme.

The R 6 Billion initiative was launched in 2022 to bring relief to schools across the country.

It was however halted in September due to a lack of funds.

Some youths were employed as education assistants and others as general workers at schools.

Those who were part of the initiative maintain they have gained lifetime skills. They say they hope the programme will be re-instated.

The Basic Education Department says the short-term employment initiative has achieved its goal to empower the youth.

The Department’s Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the decision to continue to fund the initiative lies with national treasury.

Related video | Challenges of revenue collection, unemployment:

