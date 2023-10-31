Cosatu calls for greater allocations for public service in MTBPS

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called for the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) to include greater allocations for public service and an end to austerity measures.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver the midterm budget in Cape Town tomorrow.

Godongwana has indicated a looming budget cut in expenditure and an increase in borrowing.

Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks says workers are struggling to make ends meet amid high inflation and load shedding.

Parks says, “The reason we are seeing expenditure pressures is because Transnet is in trouble which affects mining, manufacturing and agriculture projects which are major sources of employment.”

VIDEO: Labour unions call for an end to austerity measures:

