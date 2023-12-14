Schools urged to refrain from withholding reports over unpaid fees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Basic Education is calling on schools to refrain from withholding learners’ report cards due to outstanding school fees.

This after a Johannesburg public school, Glenvista High School refused to release the report of a Grade 11 learner.

The department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says this is against the law.

“As a parent, you also have a responsibility to communicate with the school if you’re experiencing any challenges. So, you find that schools resort to these extreme measures to try and get the attention of parents who are not communicating.”

“There are parents who don’t communicate with the school for the rest of the year. They don’t even attend meetings, but in this case, it is still illegal what they have done,” explains Mhlanga.

