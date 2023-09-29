The Eastern Cape Finance and Economic Development MEC Mlungisi Mvoko says the provincial government should make the protection of investors its priority.

He was among some of the delegates at the third provincial investment conference in East London.

The aim of the conference is to market the province as a preferred investment destination.

Mvoko says boosting the local economy will help to address the province’s challenges such as poverty and unemployment.

“Infrastructure is very important that is why the Premier always emphasise that, because in order for investors to come they must find that infrastructure, that’s why you find that in many instances our investments are concentrated in the two nodes: Gqeberha and East London. The reason is that in the two nodes, you would have the small economic zones that provide environment but our objective is to make sure that it spreads across the province.”

