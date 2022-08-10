The newly-elected KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has assured members of the provincial legislature that she will maintain a good working relationship with all political parties.

She was speaking after taking the oath of office.

Dube-Ncube used the opportunity to pay tribute to her predecessor Sihle Zikalala.

“I will maintain a good working relationship with all of you and we will have regular briefings where necessary to my predecessors particularly Honourable Zikalala. I wish to thank you for all the good work that you have done for the people of KwaZulu-Natal as a Premier and a wonderful spirit of comradie amongst colleagues and political parties and we are going to sustain that as women, we don’t take for granted the fact that we have made history here today.”

Swearing-in ceremony

Dube-Ncube was sworn-in by acting KwaZulu-Natal Judge President Isaac Madondo.

Dube-Ncube defeated the DA’s Mabatho Tembe after members of the provincial legislature cast their ballots in a special sitting at Mooi River. The DA had fielded its own candidate to contest the position of premier. During the secret ballot, members of both the IFP and the EFF abstained from voting.

This is how Dube-Ncube took the oath of office.

” I swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic and I undertake to uphold my office as Premier of the province of KwaZulu-Natal with honour and dignity to be true and faithful counselor not to divulge directly or indirectly any secrets matters entrusted to me and to perform functions of my office to the best of my ability so help me God. “