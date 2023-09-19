Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says that drugs are turning young children into zombies and have the potential to wipe off a generation.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement with faith-based organisations in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, he says about 600 young people have committed suicide in the last three months.

Lesufi claims there’s a need for government and Faith-Based Organisations to combine all efforts to fight the scourge of substance abuse.

[IN PICTURES]: Premier @Lesufi is today engaging with Faith-Based Organisations (FBOs) as part of Gauteng’s stakeholder mobilisation in the fight against corruption. #GautengFightsCorruption#GautengEthicsAdvisoryCouncil #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/PzrnQJ8NqD — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) September 19, 2023



“Even if this is business, this business must come to an end immediately and stop it because it’s just wiping a generation. I’m not exaggerating; there is no one that is not affected by this thing, directly or indirectly.”

Demonstration against drugs