Former chief negotiator for the National Party in the 1990s, Roelf Meyer says drafters of the Constitution failed to plan for its execution.

Meyer reflected on the Constitution as South Africa marks the 27th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption amid an array of socio-economic challenges.

Meyer says the document was not only designed to transform society but to ensure that the injustices of the past never resurface.

“If blame is to be put, I include myself. But also the newly elected representatives on behalf of the people. Because they should have taken responsibility, all of us should have taken responsibility. I was still there, I was part of the government of [former] President [Nelson] Mandela. I was part of the elected government and I think that is the blame that we have to face ourselves. Today is to say, we didn’t sufficiently take care of what needed to be done, [to] make sure socio-economic transformation takes place,” explains Meyer.

29 years ago, the country’s first democratic President Nelson Mandela gave his inaugural speech under the new dispensation. It was a day of hope for many wishing for a better life.

