The public has 30 days to comment on a proposed amendment of the Constitution to make sign language South Africa’s 12th official language.

This follows numerous calls for sign language to be given official recognition by the deaf community in South Africa which is estimated to be around four million people.

Although the Constitution mentions sign language, it does not give it official status. The deaf community is often marginalised in terms of service delivery and access to information.

Having the language they use to communicate, declared an official language, would open up their world more.

Deafblind SA National Director Philip Dobson says, “We are very happy our language is getting the same recognition as other languages. Many deafblind can only communicate via sign, because it’s the only language you can feel and touch and get information from.”

National Institute for the Deaf’s Andries van Niekerk says, “This would mean that services and information that must be available in the official languages will now be available in SASL including the learner license test you have to write.”

Cabinet approved the Constitution 18th Amendment Bill for public comment to recognise Sign Language, as the 12th official language:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking through her SA sign language interpreter, Parliament’s only deaf MP says there is room for improvement.

African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen says, “With SASL becoming official it can and will give more access to the deaf community – more interpreters being trained and so on. All university and FET colleges must provide access through SASL interpreters.”

Others say giving sign language official status will also affirm the rights of deaf children.

Sign Language Education & Development’s Abram Moyaha says, “I am deaf, my signing is being voiced by my colleague, Kirsty who is interpreting for me for the deaf child to have equal education, through own language, SASL and if becomes official, that is beginning of so many changes.”

“They would have access to all subjects, maths science etc, also have stories and poems by deaf storytellers and poets, that would be so exciting.”

The Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill will have to be passed by Parliament before Section 6 of the Constitution, which deals with languages, can be amended.