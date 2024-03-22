Don’t mess with England flag, says Sunak as soccer kit gets update

Reading Time: 3 minutes

National flags should not be “messed with”, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday, after Nike’s decision to use an altered design of the St George’s Cross on England’s soccer shirts angered some fans.

Nike, which makes the kit for England’s national soccer teams, unveiled its new design this week, which it said paid homage to the country’s 1966 World Cup-winning men’s team.

It features the St George’s Cross, which is red on a white background and is England’s national flag, but in shades of red, blue and purple on the back of the shirt collar.

Nike called the change a “playful update” that was meant to “unite and inspire”, adding that the design “disrupts history with a modern take on a classic”.

But the move has spurred calls from some fans writing on social media and calling in to radio shows to scrap the new design.

With a national election expected in Britain this year, in which cultural issues are likely to feature prominently, politicians from across the spectrum have commented on the design.

“Well, obviously, I prefer the original,” Sunak told reporters. “My general view is that when it comes to our national flags, we shouldn’t mess with them, because they’re a source of pride, identity, who we are, and they’re perfect as they are.”

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told The Sun newspaper that Nike should reconsider the design.

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who played for the national team at three World Cups, said there was no need to change the flag.

“I think we see a lot of changes these days with different things and I just think the colours for England, like the Three Lions, it’s traditional,” he told BBC radio.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

“The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England’s 1966 heroes, with a gradient of blues and reds topped with purple,” a spokesperson for the US sportswear giant told media this week.

“The same colours also feature an interpretation of the flag of St George.”

England’s Football Association said it was not the first time that “different coloured St George’s cross-inspired designs” have appeared on England shirts.

“We are very proud of the red and white St George’s cross, the England flag. We understand what it means to our fans, and how it unites and inspires, and it will be displayed prominently at Wembley tomorrow as it always is, when England play Brazil,” the FA said in a statement.

England play Brazil at Wembley in a friendly on Saturday, before hosting Belgium on Tuesday.