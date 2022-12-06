Former United States President Donald Trump is again drawing criticism after a social media post calling for the suspension of parts of the country’s constitution over his discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump, who announced last month that he was again running to be the Republican nominee for President in 2024, again made claims of massive fraud and deception by the Democratic National Committee, again questioning if the 2020 results should be thrown out despite already being certified both by individual states and the United States Congress.

Trump’s post to his Truth Social platform comes after Elon Musk released information detailing how his newly acquired Twitter platform undertook deliberations that would suppress information found on a laptop alleged to belong to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter ahead of the 2020 election.

Twitter employees, at the time, grappled with concerns that the information might have been obtained as a result of a Russian hacking operation.

Several of the laptop’s contents have since been verified leading to the former President’s post referring to a massive fraud which he says allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the constitution, drawing this rebuke from the Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The twice impeached Trump’s term in office ended when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a disruptive effort to stop the peaceful transfer of power. He also faces a series of criminal investigations into those efforts in addition to a Justice Department investigation into his mishandling of classified information after leaving office.

The White House also rebuked the former President over the weekend saying in a statement that the American constitution was a sacrosanct document for over 200 years that had guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevailed in the country.