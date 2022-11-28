President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on all sectors of society to organise men’s dialogues as the country marks 16 Days of Activism to eradicate gender-based violence.

In his letter to the nation, Ramaphosa says these dialogues must be focused on changing the attitudes of men as they are the perpetrators of violence against women and children.

He says government, NGOs and the private sector should be encouraged to support such dialogues within every workplace, place of worship, school, college and university and in every community.

He stressed that this societal plague affects every aspect of society, including health and well-being, safety and security and economic growth and productivity.

The President says he is ready to participate in the men’s dialogues and has called on political, community and religious leader to do the same.

He says they should bring together men of all races, classes and generations to frankly examine their understanding of masculinity in order to show how some assumptions and practices considered normal are harmful to women and children.

Ramaphosa says these dialogues can be platforms for men to challenge each other to become better, more responsible, more understanding and more caring husbands and partners, fathers, colleagues, peers and classmates.

The men of South Africa owe it to the women and children of this country to take up the struggle against gender-based violence. #16Days https://t.co/Ed5goeLlVL pic.twitter.com/xrzkmV4tYe — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 28, 2022