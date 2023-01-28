Judge Piet Koen is expected to announce his decision in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg this Monday on whether he will recuse himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related corruption trial.

In adjourning the trial last October, Koen asked the State and the Defence to make written submissions on whether he should recuse himself as trial judge.

Zuma, in a letter to Koen, had objected to Advocate Billy Downer leading his prosecution on corruption charges.

One of the issues that necessitated an adjournment was former President Jacob Zuma’s application to the Constitutional Court, appealing Judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his special plea application.

In this, he contended that Downer lacked title to prosecute.

Zuma argued in his submissions that it could be perceived that Koen thought Downer was innocent of the crimes with which he was likely to be charged, which would impede on a fair and impartial trial.

The State submitted that there was no evidence that Koen would not be impartial.