The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Public Works and Human Settlement, Sipho Nkosi, has reassured residents affected by the recent storm damage, that government is working to provide resources.

At least four people are known to have died after a heavy storm hit parts of KZN – such as Inanda, north of Durban.

The eThekwini municipality suffered the biggest losses, with 70 houses completely destroyed, and over 100 partially damaged.

Nkosi explains, “We would not run out of resources. We have to redirect resources to where they are needed most, especially when you talk about people having no roof over their heads, that is a serious emergency. When our people live in mud houses it is a big danger when there is climate change. What we have to do is make sure that we channel the resources where they are needed most. Fortunately, the three spheres of government are now involved and we are going to share resources and make sure that our people live in a safe.”

Missing people

According to the provincial department of Cooperative Governance’s most recent report, one person was confirmed missing in Verulam, and there were unconfirmed reports of another six missing in the Cato Manor area in Durban.

The department provided detail on three of the four fatalities, saying one of the victims was washed away in a vehicle in Pinetown, while a body was recovered in Cato Manor and another in Glen Ashley, all areas which fall under the eThekwini metro.

The department added that residents in the eThekwini municipality suffered the biggest losses, with 70 houses completely destroyed, and more than a hundred partially damaged.

Death toll in KZN floods rises to 4:

