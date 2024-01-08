Death toll from floods and storms in KZN rises to 40

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive thunderstorms and heavy rain in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Tuesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has deployed disaster management teams to affected areas including Ladysmith and Newcastle.

At least 40 people have died in flooding and storms that hit the province since 1 December, according to authorities.

A further 5 people are still missing. More than 70 people have been injured and 47 left homeless.

Some parts of KwaZulu-Natal have been experiencing severe weather conditions for about two weeks now. Heavy rains caused flooding in the CBD of Ladysmith last night.

At least 24 people were killed in flooding on Christmas Eve. Authorities say one person is still missing in the area.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu has urged communities to be extra vigilant after the South African Weather Service issued a Level 2 warning for disruptive thunderstorms.

KZN Floods | Search and recovery operations underway in Ladysmith for missing victims