The Democratic Alliance Chief Whip, Ronald Matlholoa, has been elected as the Acting Speaker of Council for the embattled Lichtenburg-based Ditsobotla Local Municipality in the North West.

Matlholoa was elected through a secret ballot on Wednesday.

The current Speaker of the African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Jakeni is on extended sick leave.

Citing security reasons, the council meeting was held in neighbouring Mahikeng.

Municipality Spokesperson, Pius Batsile, says there are a number of administrative processes that still need to be finalised.

“Therefore, councillor Ronald Matlholoa will continue to perform all the responsibilities of the speaker while councillor Fikile Jakeni is still recovering from his illness, and is able to return back to perform his duties as the speaker of the council. The council of Ditsobotla was supposed to approve the final budget and the integrated development plan for the 2023/2024 financial year.”