The African National Congress (ANC) in the City of Tshwane says the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s legal challenge will not stand in court because they spoilt their ballots.

The Electoral Commission declared the DA’s 69 votes for the candidate of Speaker invalid resulting in councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana from the African Transformation Movement being elected council speaker.

He beat the DA-led multi-party candidate Kholofelo Morodi from ActionSA. The DA says it is seeking legal advice on this matter.

The ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Eugene Modise says, “We don’t worry whether they go to court or got to hell. They have deliberately undermined the candidate of Action SA. This was a deliberate move, and they were not in favour of her. So they did this deliberately. We don’t care if they go to court. They will never win in court because they spoilt the ballots themselves.”

Video: Voting for Tshwane Council Speaker underway

The DA in the City of Tshwane says it’s seeking legal advice on what it says is the Electoral Commission’s flawed decision to reject its votes in the election of the speaker.

The African Transformation Movement councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana was elected Tshwane council speaker after receiving 105 votes.

He beat Action SA councillor Kholofelo Morodi who is from the DA-led multi-party coalition. He obtained 37 votes. The IEC declared the DA’s 69 votes spoilt.

The DA’s Cilliers Brink says his party’s members made a marking of their own on the ballot paper for the sake of transparency.

“Clearly our intention. And if you do not exceed the bounds of the little box next to the candidate that you want and if you make your intention clear that is a valid vote. So we believe the IEC has erred here today and we believe this s re-viewable,” says Brink.