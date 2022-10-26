The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Tania Campbell has been ousted as mayor of the Ekurhuleni Metro municipality in Gauteng after the African National Congress (ANC) brought a motion of no-confidence saying service delivery in the Metro municipality had regressed. 93 counsellors voted against the motion and 100 counsellors for the motion.

It was debated and voted on during Wednesday’s council sitting in Germiston on Gauteng’s Eastrand.

Campbell is the latest to face a motion of no confidence in Gauteng. Minority parties have issued a statement expressing their dissatisfaction with the DA-led Multiparty administration in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Last month, the DA’s Dr Mpho Phalatse was ousted by an overwhelming 139 votes in a similar motion which has since been reversed by the courts.

African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg regional chair Dada Morero was then elected mayor following the ousting of Phalatse.

Mpho Phalatse expresses relief as High Court reinstates her as Johannesburg Mayor:

In its ruling, the court said that all the decisions taken by Morero as mayor were unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Morero has since stepped down officially.