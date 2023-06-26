A dagga laboratory has been discovered at Elarnoskraal in Mooinooi, near Brits, North West. This comes after a search operation was conducted, and a 36-year-old man was found at a plot.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone says police discovered a dagga cultivation warehouse consisting of a number of rooms with dagga plants at various stages.

“Consequently, dagga plants at various stages of cultivation and other products, estimated to have a street value of R760 000 were confiscated. Moreover, the teams seized 18 lights, 11 fans, a battery, two gas bottles, an air conditioner, chemicals, a laptop, and a cell phone.”