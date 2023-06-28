The Eastern Cape Executive Committee of the Democratic Alliance (DA) has officially suspended its provincial legislature leader, Nqaba Bhanga, from all party political activities.

This follows Bhanga’s social media posts labelling DA member, Helen Zille, as a racist and alleging that Zille has been conspiring with the ANC to destroy him.

Provincial leader Andrew Whitfield says the suspension comes after a PEC meeting that found Bhanga’s arguments to be without merit. Whitfield says the DA in the province is very disappointed.

“He replied in writing to the notice and today during a PEC meeting, after considering all of those arguments that he made, the suspension was made official by the PEC which considered his arguments to be without merit. The Federal Legal Commission is now investigating Mr Bhanga’s conduct as well as the allegations and the matter is now out of the hands of the DA in the Eastern Cape.”