The DA in the Free State says it will not support the motion of no confidence in Premier Mxolisi Dukwana expected to be brought by the EFF. The motion follows a reply from Dukwana that more than R3 million was spent on the funeral of the late Education MEC Tate Makgoe in March this year.

DA chief whip David van Vuuren says the EFF is opportunistic and is undermining its investigation process.

The DA has also asked the Public Protector to investigate the cost of the funeral.

“The motion of the EFF, we believe, is undermining the process that we started. We referred this matter to the Public Protector for investigation, and when we receive that report, we’ll interrogate it, and we’ll obviously reserve the right to take any further action, but if we vote in favor or against this, we believe that we are then undermining our own process that we started.”

EFF to bring motion of no confidence against Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana