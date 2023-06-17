Authorities will be investigating allegations that the brakes failed on a truck that left the road and overturned on the N3 between Hilton and the Peter Brown offramp in Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate Spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu says a charge of culpable homicide is being investigated by the police.

One person died and another was critically injured in the crash.

It took some time for emergency services to access the two people inside the truck, which was transporting a load of steel wire.

“The cause of an accident is unknown at this stage. However, the truck was towed to Mkondeni Testing Centre from break tests. The injured was taken to hospital. One count of culpable homicide is investigated,” says Mngomezulu.