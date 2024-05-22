Crowds gather ahead of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s funeral

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Crowds gathered at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla Mosque last night to continue the funeral ceremonies for President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan border along with his foreign minister and seven others at the weekend.

Their coffins were taken onto the mosque’s stage as people chanted and prayed.

Raisi’s body will now be transferred to his hometown of Mashhad, in eastern Iran, for burial on Thursday.

The death of the President came at a time of deepening crisis between the Iranian clerical leadership and society at large over issues from tightening social and political controls to economic hardship.

