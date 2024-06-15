Reformist presidential candidate raises hijab as Iran election issue

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Reformist Presidential candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian, campaigned in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Friday, calling for women to come out and vote in the elections later this month.

He is among six candidates who were approved to run for president by Iran’s Guardian Council. He questioned the country’s hijab policy and added that it was time for Iran to engage with the world and avoid conflicts.

“It has been 40 years since we have tried to fix the issue of hijab and the way that these men (government men) have acted, in all honesty have we fixed it or made it worse? If women and girls of Iran, and all people who have disconnected ties with ballot boxes, come to the field and vote, the least you could do is prevent the limited point of view that the other side has. Just the way we can talk to each other, we can also learn to talk to our neighbours and the rest of the world. We cannot fight everyone, we should not fight, we should not show aggression to others.”

On the list of candidates are Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran’s hardline parliamentary Speaker and former Revolutionary Guards Commander, Saeed Jalili, a conservative, who was former Chief Nuclear Negotiator and in Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office, for four years and; Tehran’s Conservative Mayor Alireza Zakani, according to State TV.

The list also includes Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a hardliner and former Interior Minister, and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, a Conservative politician.

Iran is due to conduct snap elections on June 28 after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

