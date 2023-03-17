Arguments will be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Friday when the city applies for a precautionary interdict ahead of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned national shutdown on Monday.

The Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says they intend to remain open for business and will ensure that Capetonians go about their business during the planned mass action.

He says the authorities are prepared to deal with any eventuality.

The EFF has called on everyone concerned about the rolling blackouts, crime, corruption, and gender-based violence to join the protest.

In the Frees State, the Mangaung Small Business Association in Bloemfontein says it will use the planned national shutdown to drive away foreign business people to make way for locals to run their businesses.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele warned against spreading messages of fear and intimidation on social media platforms, in the lead-up to the national shutdown.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing, Cele said: “We also want to caution against spreading messages of fear, intimidation and inflammatory statements that could incite violence. This is a criminal offence. We are aware of many social media accounts, claiming that thousands of followers are being mobilised to support the protests.”

“We want to encourage our people not to believe everything they read on social media. We will act swiftly and decisively against any threats of disruption.”

VIDEO I Dr Kingsley Makhubela shares his opinion