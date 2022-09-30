An application for an urgent court interdict seeking to stop the planned ceremony to install Prince Lekukela Modjadji as King of the Balobedu in Limpopo has been dismissed with costs in Pretoria’s Palace of Justice.

The matter was brought before the court by former African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Mathole Motshekga who is Princess Masalanabo Modjadji’s legal guardian. The court said Motshekga doesn’t have authority over Masalanabo and that the matter was not urgent.

It’s a succession battle of siblings. Prince Lekukela and Princess Masalanabo Modjadji are both the children of the late Queen Makobo Modjadji the 6th, who died in 2005.

VIDEO: Legal battle over Balobedu royal throne:

Masalanabo was tipped to take over as Queen Modjadji the 7th, once she turned 18. However, last year in May, the Royal Council announced Lekukela as heir to the throne, a move which has since evoked legal battles.

But Motshekga’s bid to stop the ceremony from going ahead has hit a brick wall. His application has been dismissed.

“She was first appointed by [former] president Jacob Zuma as the successor and the Tolo Commission and she’s also recognised by the current president,” says Motshekga.

The Royal Council has welcomed the ruling. In their argument, they contend that Masalanabo hasn’t been raised and guided according to the ways of the Balobedu and would not be ready to be queen.

Motshekga has also lodged a case to challenge the Royal Council’s selection of Lekukela as king, which will sit on the 10th of next month.

VIDEO: Application to interdict installation of Prince Lekukela Modjadji as the Balobedu King: