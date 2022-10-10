The battle for the Balobedu throne in Modjadjiskloof outside Tzaneen in Limpopo will later on Monday be heard in the High Court in Pretoria.

The foster parents of Princess Masalanabo Modjadji have applied for a court interdict to stop the coronation of Prince Lekukela Modjadji as the king of Balobedu.

The coronation is set to take place before the end of this year.

Both Masalanabo and Lekukela are the children of the late Queen Makobo Modjadji the sixth.

In the past two centuries, Balobedu were led by female rulers, known as Rain Queens.

Many years ago, there were also male rulers.

Princess Masalanabo Modjadji’s foster parents, the Motshekgas, contend that she is the rightful heir and is being snubbed to succeed her mother.

However, the royal council has identified Masalanabo’s brother, Lekukela, as the king, arguing that Masalanabo was not accessible.

Prince Lekukela was installed in a traditional ceremony held more than a week ago. The traditional installation precedes the coronation.

Regent Mpapatla Modjadji has been leading Balobedu after the death of Queen Makobo Modjadji the sixth in 2005.

In the report below, Prince Lekukela Modjadja installed as king-elect of Balobedu amidst throne dispute: