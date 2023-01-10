Some pensioners are battling to make ends meet as they buy uniforms for their grandchildren ahead of the start of the school year for inland provinces on Wednesday whilst coastal schools open on Wednesday next week.

Limpopo pensioner Maki Malapela from Ntwane at Sekhukhune is looking after her grandchildren after both their parents passed away.

Mapapela says she has no money for back-to-school basics.

“No one works in this house, and my grandchildren’s mother passed. Even trying to feed them is difficult. When it comes to school uniform, they have nothing this year. I don’t even know how I will get covers for their schools books.”

VIDEO: Calls for special back-to-school grant